Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Decreases By 59.7%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.