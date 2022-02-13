Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Decreases By 59.7%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.