Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Grows By 150.0%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of GUKYF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

