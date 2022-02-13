Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Rises By 122.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$69.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

