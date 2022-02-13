Short Interest in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Grows By 300.0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGNY remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.