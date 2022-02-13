Short Interest in Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Decreases By 99.5%

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGTB remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 82,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Kuboo has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

