Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 70.8%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 358,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

LAIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. LAIX has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Get LAIX alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of LAIX as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.