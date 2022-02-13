Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 97.1%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $183,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,212,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

