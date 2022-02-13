Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 14,400.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 14,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MMEX opened at 0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.52. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 170.00.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

