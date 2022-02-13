Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 14,400.0%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 14,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MMEX opened at 0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.52. MMEX Resources has a one year low of 0.13 and a one year high of 170.00.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.