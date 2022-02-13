Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Decreases By 86.7%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

