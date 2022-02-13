Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Declines By 54.8%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NCAUF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.61.

Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

