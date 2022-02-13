Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Rises By 1,860.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,860.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
