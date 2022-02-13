Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Rises By 1,860.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,860.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

