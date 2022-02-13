Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 520.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 32,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.