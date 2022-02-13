Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 96.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 66,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
