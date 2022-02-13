Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 96.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 66,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.