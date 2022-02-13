Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Drops By 56.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 38,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 56,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

