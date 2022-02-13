Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Drops By 56.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 38,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.