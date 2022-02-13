Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Decreases By 53.8%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($40.23) to €34.00 ($39.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

