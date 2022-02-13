Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Declines By 81.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Pushpay stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
Pushpay Company Profile
