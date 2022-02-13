Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Declines By 81.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Pushpay stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

