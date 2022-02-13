Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declines By 50.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

