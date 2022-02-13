Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Rises By 26,900.0%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 26,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WDLF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Social Life Network
