Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Grows By 206.7%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

