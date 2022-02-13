Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Increases By 161.7%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TESS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

