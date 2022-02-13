Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Drops By 64.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
About Tokuyama
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.