Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Drops By 64.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

