Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Decreases By 77.8%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

