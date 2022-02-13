Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.76. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 107,181 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

