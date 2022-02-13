Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 1,821.2% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Sierra Oncology news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,725,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,130,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,543 and sold 19,000 shares valued at $576,010. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $470.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

