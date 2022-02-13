Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silver Bull Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 708 2407 2780 115 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.33 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $6.90 billion $1.15 billion -7.49

Silver Bull Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,176.89% 4.03% -1.62%

Summary

Silver Bull Resources rivals beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

