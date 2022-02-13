Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Down 0%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.66. Approximately 374,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 71,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

