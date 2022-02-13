SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 384.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

