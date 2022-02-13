SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

