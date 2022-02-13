Slate Path Capital LP Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,930,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,757,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 8.0% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP owned 1.41% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

