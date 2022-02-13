Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.89.

NYSE SQM opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 307.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after buying an additional 453,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

