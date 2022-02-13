SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.