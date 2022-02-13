Solanium Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $1.34 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

