Solanium Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

