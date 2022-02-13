Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

