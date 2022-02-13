Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.