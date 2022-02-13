Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $860.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $994.37 and a 200-day moving average of $909.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.67 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

