Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76.

