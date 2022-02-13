S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $387.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.28 and a 200-day moving average of $444.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

