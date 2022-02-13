SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,962,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 10,090,155 shares.The stock last traded at $173.50 and had previously closed at $170.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 112.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,038,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.