SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIMS opened at $39.27 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

