Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE CXM opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

