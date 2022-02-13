SRS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,725 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $152,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

