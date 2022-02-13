SRS Investment Management LLC Sells 993,350 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,350 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up about 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

