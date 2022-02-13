SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

