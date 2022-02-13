SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

SSNC stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

