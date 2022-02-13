St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.84) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

STJ opened at GBX 1,546.50 ($20.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,609.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,587.26. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market cap of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

