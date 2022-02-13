Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.50. Standex International posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Standex International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

