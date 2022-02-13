Standpoint Research Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by Standpoint Research from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECN. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.
ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34.
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
