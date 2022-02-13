Standpoint Research Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by Standpoint Research from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECN. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

