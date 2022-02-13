Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGZ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Star Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Star Gold Company Profile

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

