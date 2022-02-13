Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Star Group in the third quarter valued at $304,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

